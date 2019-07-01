Dear Friends,

The universe of beautiful humans who gather around On Being feels like community — not just listeners to us, but listeners with us, who we learn from continuously.

It's in a spirit of reciprocity, of gift exchange, that we are inviting this far-flung community to partner in the vitality of the unfolding On Being Project in a new way.

Our friend Maria Popova says it daringly, beautifully, and she's given us permission to adapt her equation. Giving = loving.

We've been so energized by the new season of On Being shows we just created, and a new season of Poetry Unbound is rolling out soon. Off-air, we're scaling deep in other ways. Read Krista's full letter that launched the Love Us Campaign.

Any amount of love and sustenance will be gratefully — indeed, gleefully — received. On this page are some options to begin. If you'd like to learn more, or to explore patronage at a higher, catalytic level, please contact Colleen Scheck (cscheck@onbeing.org).

Thank you for pondering this invitation.