Loading....
Dear Friends,
The universe of beautiful humans who gather around On Being feels like community — not just listeners to us, but listeners with us, who we learn from continuously.
It's in a spirit of reciprocity, of gift exchange, that we are inviting this far-flung community to partner in the vitality of the unfolding On Being Project in a new way.
Our friend Maria Popova says it daringly, beautifully, and she's given us permission to adapt her equation. Giving = loving.
We've been so energized by the new season of On Being shows we just created, and a new season of Poetry Unbound is rolling out soon. Off-air, we're scaling deep in other ways. Read Krista's full letter that launched the Love Us Campaign.
Any amount of love and sustenance will be gratefully — indeed, gleefully — received. On this page are some options to begin. If you'd like to learn more, or to explore patronage at a higher, catalytic level, please contact Colleen Scheck (cscheck@onbeing.org).
Thank you for pondering this invitation.
The On Being Project is a 501(c)3 nonprofit (see recent 990s below). Donations are tax-deductible in the U.S. To donate online via credit card, follow the form on this page. If you prefer to donate by check, please make it out to “On Being Project” and mail it to 1619 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55403. If you would like to contribute in another way or learn more about our nonprofit enterprise, please contact us at giving@onbeing.org. Thank you for your generosity.
Our Financials
Form 990 FY22 (July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022)
Form 990 FY21 (July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021)
Form 990 FY20 (July 1, 2019 - June 30, 2020)